US Tops Italy as Worst-Hit Country Due to Coronavirus Pandemic as Death Count Reaches 18,860

Washington, April 11: The United States overtook Italy on Saturday to become the country with the largest death toll in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 18,860, people in the US, which also leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 503,594, by the Baltimore-based school's count. Coronavirus Live Tracker Map: Check Real Time Updates on Number of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths And Recoveries Via worldometres.info and John Hopkins Map.

Italy has registered 18,849 deaths according to an AFP tally based on official counts, but with a population of around 60 million it is less than a fifth the size of the US. NYC Schools Closed Till September, Announces Mayor Bill De Blasio as New York Remains COVID-19 Hotspot in US.

The US also became the first country to report more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day, marking a grim milestone as huge swathes of the globe celebrated the Easter holiday weekend under lockdown from home.

The global death toll from the virus surged past 103,000, with the United States quickly becoming the epicentre of the pandemic that first emerged in China late last year.

Europe has so far shouldered the majority of all deaths and infections -- though there were signs of hope the curve could be starting to flatten in some of the hardest-hit countries.