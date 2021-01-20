Washington, January 20: Soon after taking the oath as the Vice President of the United States of America on Wednesday, Kamala Devi Harris tweeted from the official Twitter account of the US Government. She posted 'Ready to Serve.' This marks her first post on the social media platform in the capacity of the vice-president of the country. Kamala Harris Rocks Deep Purple Outfit Designed by African American Designers at Inauguration Day, Doug Emhoff in Ralph Lauren Suit.

Kamala Devi Harris has become the first female to become the Vice President of USA. She is also the first non-white person to hold the office. Harris was first elected to the US Congress in 2016 as a senator from California. Kamala Devi Harris Sworn in as 49th Vice President of the US; Here is All You Need To Know About the First Female VP of the United States.

Read the Tweet By Kamala Devi Harris Here:

Ready to serve. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021

Born in Oakland to Indian parents, Harris has formerly served as the attorney general of California. She graduated from Howard in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. Harris married Doug Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer in 2014.

