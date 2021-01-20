Washington, January 20: Kamala Devi Harris sworn-in as the first ever woman vice-president of the United States of America on Wednesday. The Republican has become the 49th VP of the states and is ready to serve the country under Joe Biden's Presidency. A senator from California, Harris is also the first non-white person to occupy this office.

Harris entered the US Congress in November 2016 as a senator from California, after defeating Loretta Sanchez in the Senate election to succeed outgoing Senator Barbara Boxer. She is California's third female senator, the second African-American woman and the first South Asian–American to serve in the United States Senate. She also served as the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017. US Presidential Inauguration Day 2021 India Time: Here's Where to Watch Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Swearing-in From 8:30 PM IST Live Online.

Kamala Devi Harris graduated from Howard in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. She then returned to California to attend law school at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law through its Legal Education Opportunity Program (LEOP). She graduated with a Juris Doctor in 1989 and was admitted to the California Bar in June 1990.

She was born to Indian parents on October 20, 1964 in Oakland, California. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan was from Chennai, who was a cancer researcher. Her father, Donald Harris, is an African Jamaican economics professor. Harris' grandfather P V Gopalan was an Indian freedom-fighter, who became a civil servant and was assigned by the Indian government to help Zambia deal with its refugee problem in the late 1960s.

Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff is an American lawyer who graduated from Agoura High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University. Emhoff is an entertainment litigator. Kamala Harris married him in 2014.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).