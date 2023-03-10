Delhi, March 10: A 50-year-old woman, originally from Congo, died from severe malnutrition after carrying an unborn fetus for around nine years inside her body. The woman had visited doctors in New York complaining of stomach cramps, indigestion and a gurgling sound after eating.

According to a report in Mirror, doctors at the US hospital conducted a scan which revealed a dead 28-week old foetus lodged in her lower abdomen which was pressing on her bowel. The ‘stone baby’ was found to be blocking her intestines. Unborn Twin Found in One-Year-Old Girl’s Brain in China, Surgically Removed by Doctors (Graphic Pics).

The woman however refused treatment saying that she did not have it in her heart to do so. Writing in the Journal of Medical Case Reports, doctors said that the patient believed the condition was related to a “spell” cast on her in Tanzania. Mad Cow Disease ‘BSE’ Detected in Netherlands, Cow Tests Positive for Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy.

Nine years earlier, when the woman first realised she had lost the child, she was accused of killing her baby by medical personnel at a refugee camp.

The incident reportedly left the woman fearful of doctors and from that point on refused all medical treatment.

The woman had reportedly told doctors at the US hospital that she would let them know when she was not scared of death and be ready to be operated. However, the woman died 14 months after arriving in the United States.

