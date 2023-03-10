In an extremely rare case, an unborn twin was discovered in the brain of a 1-year-old girl in China. The rare phenomenon is known as fetus-in-fetu . The unborn twin surfaced on scans after the infant was brought in with an enlarged head and problems with motor skills. The foetus of an unborn twin was removed from the brain of its one-year-old sister in a rare surgery. Fetus-in-fetu, sometimes called a parasitic twin, occurs when twins become conjoined in utero, but only one continues to develop. The undeveloped twin is often absorbed into the body of the developing twin. Baby Girl Born With Extremely Rare 2-Inch-Long 'True Tail' Covered in Hair and Skin in Northeastern Mexico (View Tweet).

Unborn Twin Removed From 1-Year-Old Girl (Graphic Pics):

Unborn twin removed from 1-year-old girl's brain, and the images are hard to watch. Rare case published in scientific journal describes how doctors extracted from baby girl brain in China her twin brother who did not develop properly. [Walla!] #medical pic.twitter.com/n0gJsTXnqB — Eli Dror (@edrormba) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)