Kolkata, November 10: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a sweeping crackdown on an organised sex trafficking and money laundering racket allegedly operating through bar-cum-restaurants and dance bars across West Bengal. The raids, conducted by the agency’s Kolkata Zonal Office on November 7, led to the seizure of over INR 1.01 crore in cash, several digital devices, property-related documents, and two high-end luxury vehicles, a Land Rover Defender and a Jaguar.

According to ED officials, the racket involved the systematic exploitation of women who were lured with false job promises and forced into prostitution, the Indian Express report said. The illegal operations are believed to have generated crores in cash, which the accused allegedly laundered through multiple shell firms and benami accounts to disguise the proceeds. Sex Racket Busted in Kolkata: Police Bust Prostitution Ring, Rescue 11 Including 9 Minor Girls; 6 Including Couple Arrested.

The agency identified key suspects, Jagjit Singh, Ajmal Siddiqui, Bishnu Mundra, and their associates, who controlled a network of establishments across the state. These venues allegedly served as fronts for trafficking and illegal financial activities. The investigation stems from multiple FIRs filed by the West Bengal Police under the IPC, Arms Act, and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, all of which are scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Human Trafficking Racket: ED Conducting Raids in Multiple Locations in West Bengal.

In a statement, the ED said the probe is ongoing to trace the full money trail, identify additional assets, and uncover the wider network behind the operation. The discovery of luxury vehicles, property documents, and large sums of cash has intensified political scrutiny, as one senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader reportedly came under the agency’s radar during the raids.

