Washington, January 12: Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it was working to remove some QAnon products from its online marketplace, citing policies that prohibit offensive items or other inappropriate content.

Similarly, Twitter said it suspended more than 70,000 accounts since Friday that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content after last week’s violence when Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol. Twitter Suspends Over 70,000 Accounts Dedicated to Sharing QAnon Content After US Capitol Violence.

What is QAnon?

Supporters of the QAnon movement were among the crowd that stormed the US Capitol building last week. According to a BBC report, QAnon is a wide-ranging, completely unfounded theory which says that President Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in government, business and the media.

QAnon also commonly asserts that Trump is planning a day of reckoning known as the "Storm" when thousands of members of the cabal will be arrested. The believers of this theory have further speculated that this fight will lead to a day of reckoning where people like Hillary Clinton will be arrested and executed. The conspiracy claim is entirely fictitious.

QAnon believers commonly tag their social media posts with the hashtag #WWG1WGA, signifying the motto "Where We Go One, We Go All". The group maintains a large online following.

