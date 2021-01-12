Washington, January 12: Twitter said it suspended more than 70,000 accounts since Friday that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content after last week’s violence when Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol. Twitter in a blog said, "Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon."

Twitter on Friday said Twitter said it would permanently suspend accounts pushing QAnon content, banning prominent right-wing boosters of its conspiracy theories. US Capitol Violence: 4 Dead as Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Building to Disrupt Electoral Count; Here's Everything That Happened So Far.

Twitter Suspends 70,000 Accounts Linked to Pro-Trump QAnon Content

#BREAKING Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy pic.twitter.com/ycPkp1KsrU — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 12, 2021

The storming of the Capitol building last week by Trump supporters delayed the certification of Biden’s election victory. Four people died during the violent protests at Capitol Building after supporters of Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and disrupted electoral count on Wednesday. Thousands of Trump supporters entered the Capitol building in a bid to overturn his election defeat

