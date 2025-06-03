A wild elephant caused quite a stir in Thailand’s Pak Chong district after it barged into a convenience store and made off with a pack of rice crackers. The jumbo shoplifter, identified as Plai Biang Lek, is well-known in the region for his bold raids into human territory. CCTV videos showed the elephant casually entering the store, nudging shelves and selecting his snack before walking out. This isn’t Plai Biang Lek’s first visit, as per reports, he previously broke into a restaurant nearby, drawn by the smell of food. Wild elephants often leave protected areas in search of food, causing such unusual encounters. Thailand Earthquake: Chinese Investments Under Scrutiny Following 1st Arrest of Chinese Company Official After Building Collapse in Bangkok.

Hungry Elephant Enters Thai Store

Thai problems. An elephant casually walked into a convenience store in Khao Yai. pic.twitter.com/QGAs47CI6C — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 2, 2025

Wild Elephant Caught Stealing Crackers

🐘 In Thailand, an elephant walked into a shop, raided the cracker shelves, and casually moved on The incident took place in Pak Chong province, western Thailand. Authorities say this isn’t the first time the elephant, named Plai Biang Lek, has pulled off such a heist. 📍… pic.twitter.com/kWNPR4Q12x — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 3, 2025

