Wuhan Doctors' Skin Turns Dark After Undergoing Treatment For COVID-19 in China

Wuhan Doctors Skin turn dark (Footage from Beijing Satellite TV/YouTube)

Beijing, April 23: Two Chinese doctors who were critically ill with coronavirus have seen their skin turned dark after recovering. According to a Daily Mail report, the two doctors Dr Yi Fan and Dr Hu Weifeng contracted COVID-19, while treating patients at the Wuhan Central Hospital in January. Doctors treating them said that the reason behind the abnormal skin colour is due to hormonal imbalances after their livers got damaged by the virus.

Dr Yi, a cardiologist, recovered from COVID-19 after doctors kept in on a life-support machine called ECMO for 39 days. An ECMO machine replaces the function of the heart and lungs by pumping oxygen into the blood from outside the body. The doctor has now largely recovered but is still struggling to walk independently. The condition of Dr Wu was more serious. The urologist was bed-bound for 99 days and his overall health is weak, said the doctor who treated him. Li Wenliang, Wuhan Doctor Who Was Accused of Coronavirus Rumour Mongering by Police, Dies of Infection.

Both men were colleagues with Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor famous for blowing the whistle on the spreading virus. Li died from the illness on February 7. Prior to his death, he was punished by Chinese authorities for making news of it public. The doctor had reportedly posted in his medical college alumni group that seven civilians had been diagnosed with SARS-like symptoms and that they were quarantined in the hospital he was working. Li had put up the messages on Chinese messaging app WeChat, said reports.