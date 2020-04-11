10 More COVID-19 Cases in Kerala, Tally Reaches 373

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 11 (ANI): As many as 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 373."10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala today; 7 from Kannur, 1 from Kozhikode, 2 from Kasaragod. 7 have foreign travel history while 3 have contact history with positive COVID-19 patients. The total number of cases stands at 373 now, of which 228 are active cases," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday."A couple that recovered from COVID-19 recently has been blessed with a baby in Kannur today," he added.Today, after attending the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of other states over COVID-19 lockdown, Vijayan said: "India will stand together in this battle against the pandemic."India's total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

