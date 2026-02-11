Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political war over the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajiv Bindal on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Sukhu government, accusing it of pushing the state to the brink of financial collapse through "economic mismanagement and favouritism."

Speaking to the media and later to ANI in Shimla, Bindal alleged that the Sukhu government had squandered public money over the past three years while failing to deliver on its promises.

"On the advice of its advisors, the Sukhu government has drowned itself. In three years, development works were halted, and crores of rupees were distributed among friends," Bindal alleged.

He claimed that the state's financial condition has become precarious and that the government is now attempting to use the RDG issue as an excuse to backtrack on its poll guarantees.

"Under the pretext of RDG being stopped, the Sukhu government now wants to distance itself from its false guarantees," he said.

Bindal alleged that immediately after coming to power, the government appointed Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) through "illegal means," which were later struck down by the court. "Even after the court's order, the government did not relent and the matter is now before the Supreme Court, where crores of rupees are being paid to lawyers," he said.

He further claimed that the state government has engaged around 105 lawyers, spending crores of rupees on legal fees, and is still hiring senior advocates from outside for serious matters. "A large army of lawyers has been deployed in court. New vehicles are being purchased. The number of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in boards and corporations has crossed 50, with crores being spent on them," he alleged.

"In this government of friends, it is necessary to be a friend--even if one is only qualified to become a panchayat pradhan," he remarked.

Referring to disaster relief, Bindal said, "The government announced Rs 4,500 crore during the disaster, but only Rs 165 crore has been spent." He also alleged that more than 5,000 hoardings were installed after the government assumed office, incurring expenditure of crores of rupees.

"Women have not received the promised Rs 1,500, but huge hoardings have been put up," he said.

Targeting the Chief Minister, Bindal said, "Upon assuming office, the Chief Minister began by hurling abuses at the Centre. If the financial condition was so poor, why were guarantees worth billions announced? Lies were told merely to capture power."

"Even by selling Himachal, they cannot pay Rs 1,500," he added.

He further alleged that the present financial distress is the result of three years of fiscal mismanagement. "If there is a financial crunch today, why were institutions closed over the past three years? Why were benefits under Himcare and Sahara Yojana curtailed? Not a single road has been constructed from the government's own funds, and now they are crying over RDG," he said.

Bindal also pointed out that recommendations to discontinue RDG have been under consideration since the 12th Finance Commission. "The Sukhu government came to power by giving false guarantees and has now pushed the state towards bankruptcy," he alleged. (ANI)

