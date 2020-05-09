116 New Coronavirus Cases in MP, 11 Deaths

Bhopal, May 9 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 3,457 on Saturday as 116 persons were found to have contracted infection, 53 of them in Indore, health officials said.

The pandemic also claimed eleven lives since Friday night, which took the death toll in the state to 211, they added.

Five deaths were reported in Bhopal, two in Ujjain and one each from Indore, Burhanpur, Sehore and Sagar, the officials said.

With Bhind reporting its first coronavirus patient on Saturday, the virus has now spread to 39 out of 52 districts in the state.

Of the total number of deaths due to the pandemic, Indore alone has reported 87. It is the worst-affected district in the state, with 1,780 confirmed cases, 53 of them found since Friday night.

25 new patients were detected in Bhopal, seven in Ujjain, five each in Burhanpur, Neemuch and Gwalior, four in Khandwa, three in Jabalpur and one each Khargone, Dhar, Sagar and Satna.

Bhopal now has 704 cases, Ujjain 227, Jabalpur 119, Khargone 81, Dhar 79, Khandwa 56, Burhanpur 47, Dewas 36, Gwalior 17, Neemuch 10, Sagar six and Satna two.

The number of cases in other districts is: 64 in Raisen, 51 in Mandsaur, 36 in Hoshangabad, 26 in Barwani, 23 in Ratlam, 22 in Morena, 13 each in Vidisha and Agar Malwa, eight in Shajapur, five in Chhindwara, four in Sheopur, three each in Alirajpur, Anuppur, Harda, Shahdol, Tikamgarh and Shivpuri, two in Rewa and one each in Ashok Nagar, Betul, Dindori, Guna Panna, Sehore and Jhabua.

Apart from Indore (87) and Bhopal (29), 45 COVID-19 patients have died in Ujjain, eight in Khargone, seven each in Khandwa and Dewas, five each in Jabalpur and Burhanpur, four in Mandsaur, three each in Hoshangabad and Raisen and one each in Dhar, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar, Sehore and Sagar.

The condition of 1,515 patients is stable, while that of 251 was serious.

1,480 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The coronavirus figures in MP, thus, are as follows: Total cases 3,457, active cases 1,766, new cases 116, death toll 211, recovered 1,480, total number of tested people is 68,010.

