16 More COVID-19 Cases in Uttar Pradesh: KGMU

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Sixteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, said King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow on Sunday.Out of 16, one has been admitted to Banda hospital, seven have been admitted to Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow. Three patients have been admitted in Lakhimpur. two in Rae Bareli and three have been admitted to SNMC in Agra, KGMU administration confirmed. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced the creation of 'UP COVID-Care Fund' to boost the healthcare system in the State.The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths. (ANI)

