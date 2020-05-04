17 New Coronavirus Cases in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Seventeen new coronavirus cases have been reported in Ujjain taking the total number of cases in the district to 177 so far as per official data. According to a bulletin by the office of Dr Anusuiya Gawali Sinha, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CHMO), Ujjain, four COVID-19 positive patients have died today.So far samples of 3,478 people have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the district, while 35 have lost their lives due to the infection. (ANI)

