Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 28 (ANI): A dominant attacking display powered Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Kolkata derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday.

The Mariners moved provisionally to the top of the table with nine points, edging ahead of Jamshedpur FC on goal difference, while Mohammedan SC moved to the bottom without a point. Robson Azevedo was adjudged the Player of the Match, according to release.

Mohun Bagan head coach Sergio Lobera rotated his squad, making four changes to the starting XI, to bring in Amey Ranawade, Manvir Singh, Deepak Tangri and Jason Cummings. Mohammedan head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo made two changes in midfield, introducing Lalthankima and Lalngaihsaka as the visitors once again fielded an all-Indian lineup.

The derby began at a fast pace. Mohun Bagan forced an early corner in the opening minute, and Jason Cummings saw his effort blocked soon after. Robson Azevedo tested Subhajit Bhattacharjee from distance in the second minute, while Alberto Rodriguez fired over from long range.

Mohammedan stunned the hosts in the 12th minute. Lalngaihsaka delivered a precise corner from the right, and Lalthankima rose highest to power a header into the top left corner, giving Vishal Kaith no chance and handing them a 1-0 lead.

The response from the Mariners was immediate. Robson struck the crossbar with a curling effort in the 18th minute, before Anirudh Thapa tried his luck from inside the box. The equaliser arrived in the 22nd minute when Robson curled a right-footed shot from the left of the box into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-1.

Four minutes later, the Brazilian doubled his tally. A loose ball inside the area fell kindly to him, and he timed his right-footed finish perfectly into the bottom-right corner to put Mohun Bagan 2-1 ahead.

Jamie Maclaren extended the advantage in the 35th minute after the Mohammedan defence failed to clear their lines, allowing the striker to slot home from close range and make it 3-1 before the interval.

Despite a few attempts from Mohammedan, including long-range efforts from midfielder Amarjit Singh and substitute Makan Chothe Winkle, Mohun Bagan remained firmly in control. Manvir Singh came close early in the second half before making a decisive impact in the 62nd minute.

Abhishek Singh's cross into the box found Manvir, whose diving header took a deflection off Mohammedan defender Sajjad Hussain before finding the net, stretching the lead to 4-1.

The Mariners added a fifth in the 70th minute through Dimitri Petratos, whose powerful strike from 30 yards out clipped the woodwork before nestling into the net. Mohun Bagan continued to press, with Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad and Maclaren, but all were denied by impressive saves from Subhajit Bhattacharjee.

The final whistle confirmed a comprehensive 5-1 victory for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the derby. (ANI)

