Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the inauguration ceremony of the PSP Multi Super Speciality Hospital and Research Centre located on Rampur Road during his visit to Haldwani in Nainital district.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the event was not merely the opening of a hospital, but a symbol of determination, perseverance, and an inspiring journey of service. He stated that the establishment of the PSP Multi Super Speciality Hospital and Research Centre reflects the story of a family dedicated to society, which has translated its core values into meaningful action.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the founder of the institution, Jagdish Singh Pimoli, who hails from Gagri Gol village in Bageshwar district and has carved a distinct identity in the field of healthcare. The Chief Minister said that Pimoli's journey, from a humble rural background to the establishment of this modern healthcare centre, serves as a source of inspiration for all. His struggle, hard work, and unwavering resolve stand as a true testament to his success. After making his mark in the business sector, he has now stepped into the medical field with a commitment to advancing the noble cause of human service, a release said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the 250-bed modern multi-speciality hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities. He expressed confidence that the institution will further strengthen Uttarakhand's position on the map of medical excellence in the future.

In his address, he also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign aimed at preventing cervical cancer among girls. He noted that cervical cancer had become a serious threat to the lives of young girls, and the campaign has been initiated with a firm resolve to safeguard them from this life-threatening disease. The nationwide initiative will help ensure a safer and healthier future for the coming generations.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Uttarakhand government is continuously working to make healthcare services more accessible and effective for the general public. Under the Ayushman Uttarakhand scheme, more than 6.1 million Ayushman cards have been issued in the state. Additionally, under the free diagnostic scheme, 207 types of pathological tests are being provided to patients free of cost.

He also informed that the construction of an AIIMS satellite centre in Udham Singh Nagar is progressing rapidly, which will enable a large population in the region to access advanced medical services locally. These efforts reflect the government's commitment to providing better, affordable, and quality healthcare services to every citizen of the state.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government is consistently working towards fulfilling its "Optionless Resolution" to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country.

On the occasion, he also participated in a Holi singing program and extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the festival of Holi. (ANI)

