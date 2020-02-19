19-year-old Dies After Falling in Open Drain in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): A 19-year-old girl lost her life after falling into an open drain at Adarsh Nagar in Andheri West.The body has been recovered and then sent for post-mortem after the rescue efforts failed.Jayram Mandal, the father alleged that her daughter could have been saved had the rescue operations began on time."I got the information that Komal had fallen into an open drain at around 7:30 pm. I reached the place at around 8:15 pm. But they began operations only after half an hour," Jayram told reporters here."I cannot fathom why she took this step, she was returning from her work when this happened," he added.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

