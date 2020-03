2 Naxals Carrying Reward of Rs 15 Lakh Surrender Before Rajnandgaon Police

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Two Naxals, carrying a collective reward of Rs 15 lakh, have surrendered before the Rajnandgaon Police on Saturday.Gaindsingh Kovachi was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, while Ramsheela was carrying a reward of Rs five lakh, said GN Baghel, ASP Rajnandgaon.Kovachi was active since 2006, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)