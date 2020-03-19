2 US Congressmen Test Positive for Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], Mar 19 (ANI): Two members of the United States Congress -- Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams -- said on Wednesday that they have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Both the lawmakers said they began developing symptoms of the disease on Saturday evening (local time), less than 24 hours after they voted for the coronavirus relief package at the US House of Representatives, the Washington Post reported.Following the development, three lawmakers -- Republican Congressmen Steve Scalise, Drew Ferguson, and Ann Wagner -- have so far announced they would be self-quarantining.In a statement, 58-year-old Diaz-Balart said he is now "feeling much better" and is self-quarantined at his Washington apartment."I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times," Diaz-Balart said.Over 7000 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the United States, while 100 have died of the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)