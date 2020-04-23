20 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Jammu and Kashmir, Total Rises to 427

Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 427 on Thursday as 20 more people tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, officials said.

"Twenty new cases reported today. One from Jammu division and 19 from Kashmir," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said.

He said the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir have now risen to 427. While 57 of these cases were detected in Jammu division, 370 were from Kashmir division.

Officials said more than 64,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in the government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

"Till date 64,089 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 5,806 persons in quarantine including facilities operated by government, 252 in hospital quarantine, 310 in hospital isolation and 15,376 under home surveillance. Besides, 42,340 persons have completed their surveillance period," the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)