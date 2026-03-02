Doha [Qatar], March 2 (ANI): In a strong joint statement issued from Doha, Qatar's Foreign Affairs Ministry on Monday said that it, along with the USA, UAE, and several Gulf and regional nations, "strongly condemned" what it described as Iran's indiscriminate missile and drone attacks across multiple sovereign territories in the region.

In a post shared on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar said that the joint statement was issued by the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

The countries said they "strongly condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran's indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region, including Bahrain, Iraq - including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region - Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates".

"These unjustified strikes targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations, and damaged civilian infrastructure," the statement read.

Calling the development a serious escalation, the joint statement said, "The Islamic Republic's actions represent a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability. The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilizing behavior."

The signatory nations reaffirmed their unity in responding to the attacks.

"We stand united in defence of our citizens, sovereignty, and territory, and reaffirm our right to self-defence in the face of these attacks," the statement further read.

They also underscored their commitment to maintaining regional security and highlighted coordinated defensive efforts.

"We remain committed to regional security and commend the effective air and missile defence cooperation that has prevented far greater loss of life and destruction," the statement added.

The latest wave of strikes and Iranian counter-attacks follows a full-scale conflict that erupted in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, after a major "military offensive" launched on February 28.

In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, missile batteries, and leadership compounds. (ANI)

