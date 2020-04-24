20 New COVID-19 Cases in J-K, Tally Rises to 454

Srinagar, Apr 24 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday climbed to 454 as 20 more people tested positive for the infection in the Union territory, officials said.

All of the fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir division, they said.

"Twenty new cases were reported today (Friday) and all are from the Kashmir division," the officials said.

With this, the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 454. While 57 of these cases are from the Jammu division, 397 are from the Kashmir division, they said.

There are 340 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 109 patients have recovered and five have died due to coronavirus, they added.

The officials said nearly 65,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or home isolation.

"Till date, 64,876 travellers and persons (who came) in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance. These include 6,039 persons in home quarantine, including facilities operated by the government, 279 in hospital quarantine, 330 in hospital isolation and 13,283 under home surveillance. Besides, 44,940 persons have completed their surveillance period," they said.

