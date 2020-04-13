20-time PGA Tour Winner Doug Sanders Passes Away

Florida [United States], April 13 (ANI): 20-time PGA Tour winner, Doug Sanders passed away at the age of 86 from natural causes on Sunday (local time).Over the years, Sanders went on to be known for his stylish and flamboyant dressing and as a result, got the nickname of "the Peacoack of the Fairways", the official website of PGA Tour reported.Sanders will also be remembered for all his close calls as he had 20 runner-up finishes, including four second-place performances at major championships -- the 1959 PGA Championship, the 1961 US Open, and the 1966 and 1970 Open Championships.In total, he had 13 top-10 finishes in major championships without recording a victory.Sanders was born on July 24, 1933, in Cedartown in Georgia. He was a self-taught golfer.In 1956, Sanders won the Canadian Open to become the first amateur ever to pull off that feat. He turned professional soon after that victory and joined the Tour for the 1957 season.His best year came in 1961, when he won five times. He had three-win seasons in 1962 and 1966.Sanders was also a member of the 1967 US Ryder Cup team captained by Ben Hogan.In 1973, he was also named as one of America's "Ten Best Dressed Jocks" in 1973.Sanders also played in 218 events on the senior Champions Tour and later went on to host his own tournament, known as the Doug Sanders Celebrity Classic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)