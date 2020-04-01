23 New COVID-19 Cases in Delhi in 24 Hours, Tally Now at 120

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the national capital to 120.A health bulletin issued on Tuesday by Delhi government said, "23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi in 24 hours. The total number of cases reached 120."The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

