234 Indian Evacuees from Iran Quarantined at Army Facility in Jaisalmer

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Two hundred and thirty-four Indian evacuees from coronavirus-hit Iran, worst affected country in the Middle East, who arrived in the national capital on early Sunday morning, have been quarantined at an Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer. "Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is a fully equipped facility to help Indian citizens undertake mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas," the Army said.The stranded Indians, including 131 students and 103 pilgrims, were airlifted by Iran's Mahan Air flight."234 Indians stranded in #Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims. Thank you Ambassador @dhamugaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter earlier.Among the 234 people, 131 of them are students and the rest are pilgrims.Jaishankar thanked the Iranian authorities for facilitating the evacuations of Indians.Iran is among the worst affected country from the coronavirus with 12,729 cases and 611 deaths so far.In the past few days, India has carried out several evacuations of Indians nationals from Iran.This was the third batch of Indians arriving from Iran. The second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims had arrived from Iran on Friday.The first batch consisting of 58 nationals were brought back in a C17 military transport aircraft on Tuesday followed by another evacuation of 44 individuals on Friday.Meanwhile, 84 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported so far from across India. (ANI)

