27 Coronavirus Cases in Chandigarh So Far, 14 of Them Cured

Chandigarh [India], April 23 (ANI): A total of 27 coronavirus cases have been reported in the Union Territory of Chandigarh so far. Of them, 14 have been cured while no death has occurred, the UT's health department said. "The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 27 in Chandigarh including 14 cured patients. No death has been reported in the Union Territory due to the infection. 529 samples have been tested so far," said Health Department, Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday.Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore has increased the stipend being given to the interns of medical colleges from Rs 300 per day to Rs 600 per day with effect from April 1, said Chandigarh Directorate of Public Relations."From April 24 (Friday), the relaxation hours will be from 10 am to 2 pm instead of present 11 am to 3 pm in Chandigarh," Badnore said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)