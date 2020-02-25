3 Held, Gold Worth over Rs 10 Lakhs Seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police has apprehended three people in a case of burglary which was held on the intervening night of Feb 14 and 15 and seized gold ornaments worth Rs 10,10,000, one Mount Blank Watch worth Rs 1 Lakh, two Bikes, one Coconut cutting knife, one Fencing cutter and three Cell Phones from their possession in Jubilee Hills on Monday.According to police, the accused have been identified as Syed Yousuf, Shaik Shahed and Syed Shahbaz.Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that Syed Yousuf is a relative of Shaik Shahed and a friend of Syed Shahbaz."The sleuths of Commissioner's Taskforce, West Zone team apprehended three accused persons by name Syed Yousuf, Shaik Shahed and Syed Shahbaz, who committed burglary at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and were absconding since the date of crime," Kumar said."Gold ornaments worth Rs 10,10,000, one Mount Blank Watch worth Rs 1 Lakh, two Bikes, one Coconut cutting knife, one Fencing cutter and three Cell Phones were seized from their possession," he added.He said that on the intervening night of Feb 14 and 15, the accused persons proceeded on their bikes and entered the house of Naseer Ali Khan located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad from the back side by cutting the fencing and committed theft of Jewellery and other valuable items from the house while the inmates were sleeping in the house and fled the spot. (ANI)

