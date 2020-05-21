37 Category 1 COVID-19 Containment Zones in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, 26 Zones in Category 2

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): There are 37 COVID-19 containment zones in Category 1 (single positive case) and 26 zones in category 2 ( more than 1 case) in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to Information Department of the district."The Size shall be smaller compared to the previous lockdown. Officers are defining perimeter and buffer zone," according to Information Dept of Gautam Buddh Nagar.The order by Information Department read: "Order dated May 18, 2020, of Chief Secretary UP Government the containment zone in urban areas will be 250-meter radius or entire mohalla in case there is a single positive case (Category I) and radius of 500 meters if there are more than one positive cases (Category II) with a buffer zone of 250 meters will be taken as containment zone. In rural areas, the village will be taken as a containment zone if there is one case. If there is more than one case the adjoining area of the village will be taken as a buffer zone."According to the latest data available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 4926 with 2918 cured/migrated/discharged and 123 deaths.India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303. Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)