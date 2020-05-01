40 West Bengal Senior Police Officers Transferred

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 1 (ANI): As many as 40 senior police officers in West Bengal have been transferred from their respective postings.The West Bengal Police Directorate in the order issued on April 30 stated that the orders have been made in the interest of public service.The list of senior police officers includes Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP), Telecom, West Bengal; Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic, Barrackpore; Deputy SP, Crime, Baruipur PD; Deputy SP, DEB, Jalpaiguri; Deputy SP, CID, West Bengal; Deputy SP (U/T), Darjeeling among others.This move comes amid the nation-wide lockdown implemented in view of COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)