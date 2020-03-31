48 Foreigners Who Attended Markaz Gathering Located in Five Mosques of North-East Delhi: Police

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Delhi Police stated that 48 foreigners, who attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin area, have been located in five mosques in North-East Delhi."48 foreigners, who had attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin, have been located in five mosques of North-East district of Delhi. Their information has been given by Police to the District Commissioner for further action," police said.This came after several people, who had participated in the religious gathering, tested positive for coronavirus.Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 1,107 people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz have been sent to quarantine."After the matter came to the fore, 1,548 people have been brought out of Markaz. 24 COVID-19 positive cases have been found. Out of 1548, 441 people were asymptomatic and now have been admitted to hospitals. No symptoms have been found in 1,107 people and they have been sent to quarantine," Kejriwal said in a press conference here."The coronavirus has gripped the world and there are so many deaths in many countries. In such a situation, it is an irresponsible act to hold a gathering of people. During this Navratri, we are seeing that people are not gathering at temples. Gurdwaras are empty and people have stopped going to masjid for offering prayers. I appeal to all religious leaders to not do such types of act," he added.The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

