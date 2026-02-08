New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Uttarakhand cricket team for reaching the Ranji Trophy semi-finals for the first time, according to a release.

The Chief Minister said that this achievement is a significant milestone in the state's sports history and will boost the morale and confidence of players across the state.

Also Read | Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Uttarakhand Cricket Association on its continued efforts and contributions to this success. He said that the players achieved this milestone through strong teamwork, discipline, and outstanding performance.

CM Dhami stated that the state government is continuously promoting sports and developing modern sports facilities for players, so that the state's youth can bring glory to Uttarakhand at national and international levels.

Also Read | Lindsey Vonn Crash Video: US Skiing Star Airlifted Following High-Speed Fall at 2026 Winter Olympics Downhill Final.

The Chief Minister wished the team good luck in the semi-final and hoped the Uttarakhand team would win, enter the final, and further enhance the state's pride.

Coming to the match, Uttarakhand thrashed Jharkhand by an innings and six runs in the quarterfinal clash in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season on Sunday. Mayank Mishra was named Player of the Match for his impressive eight wickets in the match.

Batting first, Jharkhand were bundled out for 235 after captain Virat Singh scored 47 off 122 balls, with five fours, and Aditya Singh scored 83 off 167 balls, with 10 fours and one six, playing fighting knocks.

For Uttarakhand, Jammejay Joshi (4/46), Aditya Rawat (3/39), and Mayank Mishra (3/50) were among the wicket-takers.

In response, Uttarakhand scored 371 with fighting knocks of Avesh Sudha (64 off 120) and captain Kunal Chandela (68 off 112).

For Jharkhand, Jatin Pandey (2/72), Sahil Raj (2/59), Saurabh Shekhar (2/75), and Aditya Singh (2/57) scalped two wickets apiece. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)