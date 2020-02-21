5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strike Indonesia

World. (File Image)

Jakarta [Indonesia], Feb 21 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia on Friday morning (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 3:24 am, was located at a depth of 157 kilometres, about 229 kilometres NorthWest of Saumlaki, the USGS said.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

