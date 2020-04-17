5 Killed, 4 Injured in Attack on US Airbase in Afghanistan's Bagram

World. (File Image)

Bagram [Afghanistan], April 17 (ANI): At least five people were killed and 4 other suffered injuries in an attack on US airbase here by unidentified gunmen, a civilian source told Sputnik on Thursday."Five employees of the Bagram Airfield were killed and four others were injured in an attack near to Bagram Airfield at about 10 p.m. tonight [17.30 GMT]," the source said.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

