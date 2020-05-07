5 Test Positive for COVID-19 in J'khand; Count Rises to 132 in State

Medininagar/Ranchi, May 7 (PTI) Five persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Jharkhand's Palamau district on Thursday, taking the total COVID-19 patient count in the state to 132, officials said.

The five persons had come from Chhattisgarh around 10 days ago, District Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Kumar Agrahari said.

"They were quarantined and their samples sent for tests. The reports returned positive on Thursday," he said.

Meanwhile, results of all 316 samples tested at the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here during the day returned negative, Director Dr D K Singh said.

Two persons have died of the disease and one due to comorbidity since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state on March 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)