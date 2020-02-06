52 out of 74 Samples Tested Negative for Coronavirus in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Fifty-two samples out of 74 send for the coronavirus testing have been reported negative, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare Service, Karnataka."Till date, 74 samples of symptomatic are sent for testing out of which, 52 samples are reported as negative," the Department said."Till date, 87 travellers from coronavirus affected countries have been identified and 83 are under home isolation, four Chinese passengers have left the country," it informed.Coronavirus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world.China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)

