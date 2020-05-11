54 New COVID-19 Infections in Punjab, Cases Reach 1,877

Chandigarh, May 11 (PTI) Fifty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Monday, pushing the case count to 1,877 in the state, according to the government's medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 13 were reported in Jalandhar, 12 in Mansa, 11 in Fatehgarh Sahib, six in Gurdaspur, two each in Moga and Ludhiana and one each in Tarn Taran, Fazilka, Patiala, Faridkot, Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Ferozepur, the state government's medical bulletin said.

Two COVID-19 patients in Patiala were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 168 in the state. There are 1,678 active cases in the state, it said.

According to the bulletin, Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 296 cases, followed by 188 in Jalandhar, 158 in Tarn Taran, 127 in Ludhiana, 122 in Gurdaspur, 103 in SBS Nagar, 102 in Mohali, 98 in Patiala, 91 in Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 65 in Muktsar, 59 in Moga, 56 in Rupnagar, 47 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 46 in Faridkot, 44 in Ferozepur, 40 each in Bathinda and Fazilka, 32 in Mansa, 29 in Pathankot, 25 in Kapurthala and 21 in Barnala.

Thirty-one COVID-19 patients have died in the state, the medical bulletin said, adding two patients are critical and on ventilator support.

A total of 42,306 samples have been collected so far in the state and reports of 37,993 of them have come out negative which results of 2,436 are still awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)