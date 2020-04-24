6-year-old Girl Raped in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district.The incident took place on April 23 and the victim received severe injuries following which she was admitted to a hospital. "The girl has received severe injuries in her eyes and minor ones in other body parts. She has been admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur. We will nab the accused soon," said police.A case has been registered in this regard and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

