62 Pregnant Women Kept Under Quarantine After Sonographer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Sixty-two pregnant women have been put under institutional quarantine in Pune's Shikrapur village after a sonographer they had come in contact with treated by tested positive for COVID-19, said District Council CEO Ayush Prasad. Samples of all women have been taken and they have been sent for testing."All these pregnant women had come in contact with a sonographer who was tested positive for COVID-19 later. These women had visited his clinic on April 6, 7 and 8. They have not shown any symptom and we are taking care of them," said Prasad. "We took their samples yesterday in their village only and they have been shifted in four hotels there," he added. Prasad said in case any woman is found positive for COVID-19, she will be shifted to Pune for further treatment.The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has risen to 3081, according to State Health Department. (ANI)

