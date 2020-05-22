633 Shramik Special Trains Carry over 9 Lakh Migrant Workers to Their Home States from Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22 (ANI): A total of 633 Shramik special trains have been run from various places in Gujarat carrying migrant workers to their native places in different parts of the country. "Gujarat government along with the Indian Railways ran 633 Shramik special trains for 9.18 lakh migrant workers till May 20," said a release from Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO). "As on May 20, from all over India 2,023 Shramik express trains were arranged for migrant workers out of which 633 started from various places of Gujarat. Gujarat government has arranged 438 Shramik special trains for migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh, 94 trains for Bihar, 50 trains for Uttarakhand, 38 trains for Orrisa, 26 trains for Madhya Pradesh, 20 trains for Jharkhand, eight trains for Chattisgarh, two trains for West Bengal, one train each for Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Jammu Kashmir and Tamil Nadu," the release said. It said 64 more Shramik special trains will be run from various places of Gujarat till Thursday midnight. (ANI)

