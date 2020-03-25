7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands

World. (File Image)

Moscow [Russia], Mar 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck off Russia's Kuril Islands on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The magnitude of the quake, which occurred at 2:49 am (UTC), was registered at a depth of 56.7 kilometres, about 219 kilometres southeast of the Russian town of Severo-Kuril'sk, the USGS said.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)