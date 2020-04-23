7 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand; Tally Rises to 56

Ranchi, Apr 23 (PTI) Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 56, a health official said here.

A total of 283 samples were tested, out which only seven tested positive, he said.

The state has 45 active COVID-19 cases.

Eight coronavirus patients have so far recovered and been discharged from hospital, according to a medical bulletin.

Two persons have died of coronavirus infection, while another died due to comorbid conditions after he tested negative, it said.

