75-year Old Man in Karnataka Succumbs to Coronavirus; State Death Toll Reaches Four

Bengaluru, Apr 4 (PTI) A 75-year-old man has succumbed to coronavirus in Karnataka's Bagalkote, taking the death toll in the state to four, officials said.

The victim, who was a trader and did not have any travel history, died on Friday.

"Yes, a death has taken place," K Rajendra, the Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkote, told PTI.

He said the victim was not related to Tabligh-e-Jamaat.

Police said the victim's children were also screened for the virus but have tested negative.

The first death due to COVID-19 in the Karnataka was reported in Kalaburagi, which also happened to be the first death due to the deadly virus in the country.

The second incident was reported from Chikkaballapura and the third one happened in Tumakuru.

So far 128 people have been tested positive in the state, including the four persons who died of this viral disease, according to the officials.

