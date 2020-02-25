8 Dead, Total Cases of Coronavirus Touches 893 in South Korea

World. (File Image)

Seoul [South Korea], Feb 25 (ANI): South Korea has registered 60 new cases of coronavirus as well as another fatality, taking the total number of those infected to 893, with the overall number of deaths touching 8.According to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 16 new cases have been discovered in the city of Daegu, another 33 in the Gyeongsangbuk-do province and the rest are from various regions across the country, reported Sputnik.Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 2600 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

