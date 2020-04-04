8 More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Punjab; Total Cases Now 65

Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Eight people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 65, officials said.

Four people had tested positive on Friday evening.

Among the fresh cases, three people, who are from Mansa, had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, they added.

Earlier, two people from Mohali, who went to Delhi to attend the religious congregation, had tested positive.

Also among fresh cases is the daughter of a former Hazuri Raagi, who died of the disease on Thursday. The woman is admitted to hospital in Jalandhar, the officials said.

Faridkot, Pathankot, Mansa and Rupnagar districts reported positive cases for the first time.

A 75 year-old woman from Pathankot tested positive and was admitted to government hospital in Amritsar, they said.

One person from Faridkot, who did not have any foreign travel history, also tested positive for the infection.

Of the fresh cases, three each were reported in Mansa and Amritsar, two in Mohali and one each in Rupnagar, Faridkot, Pathankot and Jalandhar, as per a medical bulletin.

Till now, the highest number of cases have been reported in Nawanshahr (19), followed by 14 in Mohali, eight in Amritsar, seven in Hoshiarpur, six in Jalandhar, four in Ludhiana, three in Mansa and one each in Patiala, Rupnagar, Faridkot and Pathankot.

The condition of two patients are stated to be critical, the medical bulletin stated.

Five people have died so far, while three patients had been discharged.

A total of 1,824 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, of which 1,520 were negative and reports of 239 are awaited.

