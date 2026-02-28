Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign against cervical cancer for 14-year-old girls from Ajmer, Rajasthan. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the programme virtually from Haldwani Medical College on Saturday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inspected the HPV vaccination room set up at the medical college and interacted with girls aged 9 to 14 who had arrived for vaccination. He informed them about the benefits of the vaccine and encouraged them to prioritise their health.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies: UN Security Council to Meet Amid Calls for Ceasefire and Diplomatic Intervention.

The Chief Minister stated that this campaign is not only a public health initiative but also a historic step toward respecting, protecting, and empowering women. He said that by launching the HPV vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated that women's dignity and safety are not merely slogans for him, but an unwavering commitment.

The Chief Minister emphasised that cervical cancer has become a serious health challenge for women. In India alone, more than 78,000 cases were reported in 2024, resulting in over 42,000 tragic deaths. This disease has caused immense suffering for thousands of families. Considering the gravity of the situation, the Prime Minister decided to launch the HPV vaccination campaign at the national level to ensure prevention and secure a healthy future for the coming generations.

Also Read | Iran Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards Commander Mohammed Pakpour Killed in Israeli Attacks: Report.

He informed that under this initiative, approximately 11.5 million (1.15 crore) adolescent girls aged 14 across the country will receive the HPV vaccine free of cost. In Uttarakhand, vaccination arrangements have been ensured at 155 centres during the first phase of the campaign. Doctors, nurses, ANMs, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi workers have been trained to ensure smooth implementation and a strong cold-chain system.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to all frontline health workers for their efforts in making the campaign successful. He said that the Prime Minister has resolved to ensure quality healthcare services for every citizen and has effectively translated this vision into action. He noted that India's healthcare infrastructure has witnessed significant expansion, from 387 medical colleges earlier to 819 today. The number of medical students has increased by more than one and a half times. Over the past 11 years, the Central Government has established 23 new AIIMS institutions to strengthen the country's medical infrastructure.

He further stated that Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest health protection scheme, is being implemented in India, providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year to crores of families. Various welfare schemes are also being run for the empowerment of women. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, crores of mothers and sisters have been freed from the harmful smoke of traditional cooking stoves.

The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand Government is continuously working toward strengthening and expanding healthcare services to realise the vision of a "Healthy Uttarakhand, Prosperous Uttarakhand." Around 6.1 million Ayushman cards have been distributed in the state so far, enabling lakhs of patients to avail free treatment. Medical colleges are being established in every district of the state. Five medical colleges are already operational, while construction of two more is underway.

He added that super-speciality departments have been established at Dehradun, Haldwani, and Srinagar Medical Colleges, offering advanced services such as cardiology, neurosurgery, and urology. Construction of the state's first modern cancer institute is also underway in Haldwani. A heli-ambulance service has been launched in the state, providing life-saving services for people in remote areas during emergencies. Free pathological testing facilities are also being provided to patients.

The Chief Minister further stated that district hospitals and community health centres are being modernised and equipped with better facilities. Telemedicine services are being expanded to provide specialist consultations in remote villages. Continuous efforts are also being made to address staff shortages in government hospitals and medical colleges.

Appealing to the public, the Chief Minister urged parents not to fall prey to rumours or misconceptions and to ensure that their daughters receive the HPV vaccination. He emphasised that this is not just a vaccine, but a protective shield for a healthy life. He also called upon teachers, panchayat representatives, women's groups, and religious and social organisations to spread awareness about the campaign and ensure that no girl is deprived of this protection over the next three months.

Dhami also participated in the Holi Milan event organised at Divine International, Diyuri, Khatima on Saturday. During the programme, the Chief Minister also took part in folk and traditional activities and danced with others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)