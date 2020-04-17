846 Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Uttar Pradesh Till Now

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): 846 cases of coronavirus have been reported in 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh so far.Principal Secretary (Health) Uttar Pradesh Amit Mohan Prasad said, "846 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh including 74 cured/discharged. 2962 tests were conducted on Thursday.""993 people are in isolation wards and 10714 people are in quarantine facilities in the state," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)