922 People Arrested in Manipur for Violating Curfew, Lockdown

Imphal, Apr 25 (PTI) Manipur Police on Saturday arrested at least 922 people for violating the curfew, ongoing lockdown and for not wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, a senior officer said.

A state-wide curfew was declared in Manipur on March 24 after a woman had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The nationwide lockdown was imposed from the next day.

The police also seized 740 vehicles for violating the ongoing lockdown and curfew, a statement issued by ADGP (Law and Order) L Kailun said.

The state police appealed to the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government and stay indoors for their own safety.

Manipur had reported two COVID-19 cases but both the persons have recovered from the coronavirus infection and have been discharged from the hospital.

