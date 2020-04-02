927 Tablighi Jamaat Participants Found in Haryana: Anil Vij

Chandigarh [India], April 2 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that 927 people, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, in Delhi's Markaz Nizamuddin, have been found in the state."A total of 927 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Markaz Nizamuddin have been found in the state. Out of these people, 107 are foreigners. Maximum people hail from Nuh district," said Vij after a video conference of Haryana Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister with Prime Minister Narendra Modi."They all have been quarantined and we have sent 256 for testing and the rest has been quarantined. Some of these people came on a tourist visa to promote religion. Strong action will be taken against them for violating visa norms," he added.As many as 400 coronavirus patients have been found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster at Nizamuddin, the Centre said on Thursday.The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 in Delhi. (ANI)

