Able to Contain Monkey Fever This Year in Karnataka's Shivamogga, Says Dy Commissioner

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): As many as 139 cases of KFD (Kyasanur Forest Disease) also known as Monkey Fever were reported in Karnataka's Shivamogga district this year and over 130 have been cured, said officials on Thursday.Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner, KB Sivakumar said this year they were able to contain the diseases in the district as compared to previous years."This year we were able to successfully contain Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) in Shivamogga district. We had only 139 cases of which we cured over 130 cases. We had one death due to KFD and test results of two deaths are awaited," said Sivakumar.Last year, the outbreak of the disease had claimed the lives of 23 people and more than 400 people were infected.KFD is caused by the Kyasanur Forest Disease Virus (KFDV), a member of the virus family Flaviviridae. Transmission to humans may occur after a tick bite or contact with an infected animal, most importantly a sick or recently dead monkey. (ANI)

